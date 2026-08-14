The Forgotten Partition History Behind Delhi’s Most Famous Markets

To call this gentrification would be too easy. What happened was more particular: a market that had been the last resort of people who had lost everything became an asset for people who already had a great deal.

This unevenness was there from the beginning. The heritage conservationist Sohail Hashmi has pointed out that the Partition stories we hear belong to refugees who arrived from West Punjab with some means, who had anticipated the upheaval and prepared for it, while those who most came without money, property or papers. Those with capital and connections took up the allotted shops and the plots in the new colonies; those who came with nothing were housed in the arches of the Shahjahanabad wall and in settlements of scrap material.

The state sorted the displaced by what they could show an official, and the property market later sorted them again by who could afford to stay. The image of a single upward path, from refugee to prosperity, holds only if both exclusions are left out of it.