Parallels of Voter Suppression in India and the US Should Alarm Us Into Action

In 2012, I voted for the first time. My home state, Texas, had just introduced a voter ID law that required voters to present a driver's license, passport, or other government-issued ID, along with their voter registration card, at the polling booth.

Although I went to a public university and you need multiple forms of ID to obtain your student ID card, the state of Texas did not consider a student ID a valid form of identification. Many of my classmates, confused about the rules, sat out that election. For me, this was a relatively painless process, but even though I was a voter of color and a student, I was not the primary target of this ID law. Nor was I the target of the subsequent attempts by the state of Texas to restrict Texans’ access to the ballot box.