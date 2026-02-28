Panneerselvam’s Defection to DMK Is Less Betrayal, More Political Arithmetic

The political migration of O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is being hailed by DMK allies as “historic” and dismissed by critics as opportunistic irrelevance.

The truth lies elsewhere. It is not a dramatic ideological realignment, but a revealing symptom of how far the AIADMK has eroded since the death of J Jayalalithaa, and how effectively the DMK, under MK Stalin, is capitalising on that decay. OPS’s public charge that the AIADMK has “no future” under Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) encapsulates this perception of institutional decline, regardless of partisan exaggeration.