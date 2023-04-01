Pakistan Water Crisis: India Should Watch Out For Food Riots, Possible Exodus

Take a look at the data released by the IRSA. Dams at Tarbela, one of the largest earth-filled dams in the world, as well as dams at Chashma, and Mangla on the Jhelum, are already dangerously close to dead level.

Add to this the other locations, not on the Indus. For instance, the Skardu dam in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is also at dead level and has been so for some time. The dam, southwest of Skardu, is the city’s only water source which provides water for drinking, irrigation, and other needs and also generates electricity.

Due to the shortage, drinking water is being supplied only during sehri and iftar hours.

Currently, Skardu residents were facing power outages of up to 22 hours while no drinking water was being supplied for 20 hours. Protests have been going on since December 2022, but nobody in Pakistan seems to care.