Is Pakistan Escalating Conflict to Engineer Regime Change in Afghanistan?

Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that militant groups operate from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban deny this claim. They have consistently maintained that they will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country and continue to deny the presence of armed groups operating freely within the country.

They point out that the total closure of the border impeded even the movement of goods, let alone people and militants; Pakistan's allegations were, hence, impossible. Such claims and counter-claims have become routine. The Taliban also say that Pakistan has furnished no proof of such claims.

Nevertheless, Pakistan's attacks came at a particularly consequential time. Relative peace had prevailed following a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkiye after the October hostilities, which had broken out between the two in a similar manner and on the same pretext.

In fact, just a few days before Pakistan's operations, the Taliban had returned some captured Pakistani soldiers to Pakistan, while Pakistan had allowed some Afghan goods to be transported to its warehouses. It seemed that bilateral ties were on a mend when Pakistan struck.