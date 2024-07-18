Oman Mosque Attack: An Indian Expat's Tribute to the Secular & Inclusive Nation

Wadi Kabir, a bustling middle-class neighbourhood in Muscat, is where I took my first job as a secondary schoolteacher at a government school run by the Ministry of Education. Most of my students were daughters of policemen, fishermen, and government workers. There were the odd disciplinary issues, even a random racist comment here and there, but nothing that either some sternness or a smile and some Bollywood chitchat could not solve.

When I found out about the shooting at the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Wadi Kabir on a family WhatsApp group, my first instinct was to verify the news. I was in denial – it couldn't be Wadi Kabir, I thought.

As the news sunk in, I spoke to my former Omani colleagues. A friend and former colleague who was at the mosque attending a Muharram majlis on that fateful night had barely escaped. She recounted over the phone how she heard the gunmen shooting indiscriminately into the parking lot. I could sense the disbelief in her voice as was in mine.