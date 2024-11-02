Bibek Debroy Was Not Just a Polymath but a True Interdisciplinarian

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the PM’s economic advisory council, has passed away. He was 69. Four days ago, before his death, Mr Debroy wrote his own obituary (see here ), saying, “There is a world outside that exists. What if I am not there? What indeed.”

Reading this deeply reflective obituary written by Mr Debroy himself brings out his ingenuity and remarkable ability to communicate complex emotions and personalised ideas with great clarity and prose.

He leaves behind an invaluable and towering intellectual legacy, the breadth of which can hardly be captured by any obituary written on him or in celebratory reference to his academic, policy, ideological, humanist, and literary contributions (including a priceless history of India-made fountain pens).