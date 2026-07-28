Now Is the Time To Build a Global Movement for Indian Democracy

Since then, the Indian diaspora around the US and the world has put together protests organically. Some of them, like the first one we held in DC, were small. Others, like the one in London, were massive. Hindus for Human Rights has helped organize protests in at least ten cities around the world so far. We’ve received questions about organizing protests in many more cities. There are several others we only learn about after they’ve taken place. Indians in every corner of the planet are desperate to rally in solidarity with India’s youth.

For some, it may seem strange, or even dangerous, for a US-based organization to rally around what’s supposed to be an “internal matter.” But we decided to help organize protests because HfHR’s membership asked us to. We are responding to a hunger among Indian Americans to show some kind of solidarity and support with their loved ones in India. Some of these people are Indian citizens. Others are not.