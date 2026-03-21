'Sarke Chunar' Row: Nora Fatehi's Ultimate Saviour is 'Radical' Feminism

Not every woman out there wants to acknowledge the many freedoms she inhabits because of decades of feminist struggle; and not every man out there denies it. In manosphere spaces, this kind of performative distancing from feminist ideals becomes a way to appeal to men who have toxic masculinity bubbling and bursting out from every pore of their very being.

Much of Fatehi’s curated public image has adhered to this familiar template that has become increasingly visible in the manosphere ecosystem. Her earlier remarks on feminism on The Ranveer Show were reactionary, dismissive, and quite frankly, debasing. But it got her publicity, which as we know is the real currency to stay relevant… since authenticity is dead and clout-chasing is all that remains.

British broadcaster and author Louis Theroux recently captured this phenomenon in his documentary, Inside The Manosphere. He spoke to women creators who often appear on such podcasts, echoing anti-feminist talking points or playing dumb. These women admitted that it was all transactional. In exchange, they get a shot at internet virality and algorithmic reward.

The “word salad” clarifications that followed in Fatehi’s subsequent interview with Mashable India did nothing towards any real damage control. In fact, she doubled down on being against “radical” feminism. She also ended up blaming them for being against nuclear families, which was simply absurd.