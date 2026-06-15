The NewsClick Ruling Could Redraw Limits of ED's PMLA Powers

In a significant ruling that reinforces the boundaries of criminal law and safeguards journalistic freedom, the Delhi High Court recently quashed a criminal FIR against the digital news portal, NewsClick, and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna held that the allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust were fundamentally unsustainable in law. The verdict came as a strong rebuke to the investigative agencies—Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)—observing that the continuation of the FIR amounted to a "gross abuse of the process of law".

Crucially, the Delhi High Court also addressed the legal nexus between a predicate offence and a money-laundering investigation. It ruled that once the FIR for the predicate offence is quashed, the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot survive independently, thereby dismantling the ED’s case entirely.