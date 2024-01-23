On Netaji's Birth Anniversary, a Reminder of His Warm Relations With Nehru

Today is the 127th birth anniversary of one of the most charismatic leaders of India's independence movement, Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji.

Bose, who started his political career as a protege of Deshbhandhu Chittaranjan Das, became, along with Jawaharlal Nehru, the most popular leader of the country's youth.

In 1928, the Nehru Report, prepared by Motilal Nehru, who headed a committee of an all-parties conference to prepare a draft for the constitution of a free India, was made public. The report was presented on the assumption that the new constitution will be based on India's Dominion Status.

This was opposed by the young radical group of the Congress headed by Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas who were propagating full independence. However, when it came to the choice of the President, during the Congress session at Calcutta (now Kolkata), Bose not only supported Motilal Nehru but went to the extent of saying nobody else would be acceptable. He wrote to the elder Nehru on 28 July 1928, "I cannot tell you how disappointed the whole of Bengal will feel if for any reason you decline the Congress Presidentship...we can think of nobody else who can rise to the occasion."