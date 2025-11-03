NDPP-NPF Merger: A New Template to Contain BJP in Northeast While Staying in NDA

However, the saffron party’s history goes beyond Modi's era. In the 2003 state elections, the party got its first major success by winning seven seats. After the end of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's led BJP government at the Centre, the saffron party’s growth slowed down. It accelerated again after the BJP returned to the Centre in 2014. Also, the party capitalised on the decades old efforts of the Sangh parivar on the ground.

The saffron party's growth in the state is particularly in the six districts of the eastern part of the state as the Naga tribes of this region feel neglected. This dissatisfaction has led to the emergence of the demand for a separate state, Frontier Nagaland. Apart from this, the party has a presence in the Wokha district dominated by Lotha Nagas, who despite being “advanced”, feel neglected in the state’s power structure.

