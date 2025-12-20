No FIR, No Case: How the National Herald Prosecution Collapsed in Court

The CBI

Here’s another observation from the court: “219. In fact, as early as on 28.07.2014, the ED dispatched a letter to the CBI intimating that on perusal of the complaint (dated 04.07.2014) of Dr Subramanian Swamy, it appeared that no predicate offence for initiating investigation under the PMLA appeared to have been made out as there was no mention of any FIR in the complaint. The ED also forwarded a copy of the complaint from Dr Swamy to the CBI for appropriate action. The ED thus remained contended with directing a discreet enquiry and sharing information with other agencies...The court has highlighted the above observations from the case diaries to record that the ED was itself unconvinced of a prosecution under the PMLA being maintainable in the absence of a FIR in the predicate offence.”

So. The ED wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) saying, there’s nothing for us here, you see what you want to do. From 28 July 2014 till this date, has the CBI filed an FIR?

No.

No FIR for seven years. During the Narendra Modi government. With Amit Shah as Union Home Minister to whom all investigative agencies report to. What does that tell you?

So how did this case start. The ED treated that summoning order by the magistrate as an FIR. The court has now ruled—sorry, that was not an FIR, you have no business investigating anything here, and you have been internally admitting as much for almost a decade, the CBI has been quiet, what are you even talking about? Or, in much harsher words from the court:

“Upon first having shared information with the CBI in the year 2014 and then having waited for seven years for the CBI to act, the ED simply inverted the template of money laundering being consequential to the predicate offence by recording its own ECIR on 30.06.2021. This act was not a mere expression of the independent nature of the ED as an agency to probe proceeds of crime. It rather reflected a unilateral over reach of the other law enforcement agency viz. the CBI on one hand and an ill advised out pacing of the scheme of the PMLA itself. The PMLA perceives the scheduled offence to be recorded and commenced for investigation as the first step and the probe into money laundering as the second step. Perhaps, the ED should have stayed as staid as the CBI.”

“Unilateral overreach”, “ill-advised” even I want to say—ouch!

In 2025, the Economic Offences Wing has filed a fresh FIR for the same facts. In court, the judge categorically asked the ED’s lawyer: Are you going to say that this new FIR should now be treated as an FIR on which the ED’s actions were based?

The ED’s lawyer said…. No. I imagine with a very red face.

In the age of Modi, when people in far more senior positions fall over themselves to please the government, countless officers in two agencies reporting to Amit Shah, decided that there was absolutely no case. You can’t blame them. For an economic offence, someone has to benefit. The accused in this case, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, did not get a penny.