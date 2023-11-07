Narayana Murthy Has Soared So High That He Can Only Have a Top-down View of Work

By no account was John Maynard Keynes an excitable chap. Yet, in his essay “Economic Possibilities” written in 1930, he predicted an “age of leisure” in the “destination of economic bliss.”

He talked of a time to come when “three-hour shifts or a fifteen-hour week” will be the norm for most in the US/Europe.

I wonder what Mr Narayan Murthy (and the many others who chimed in support of his 70-hour week idea) would make of this proposition by the noted economist.