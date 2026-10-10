Remembering Nana Patekar: The Many Lives of an Unconventional Actor

After veteran actor Nana Patekar’s sudden demise at the age of 75, social media has been full of memes and dialogues from his popular Hindi films like Krantiveer (“Bata isme Hindu ka khoon kaun sa, mussalman ka kaun sa”) and Welcome (“Control, Uday, control”). But there was more to Nana than a maverick actor who is remembered for his bombastic dialogues.

Born on 1 January 1951, Vishwanath Patekar came from a humble family in Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The family moved to Dadar, Mumbai when he was in his teens. His father Gajanan Patekar had a printing press which was usurped by a rival, forcing Vishwanath to start working at age 13.

After his father’s premature death, his mother Nirmala struggled to bring up Vishwanath and his brothers Ashok and Dilip alone. Times were tough, and it was a challenge for Nirmala to keep the brothers away from a life of crime. Her family had a criminal background as Nana revealed in an interview with Saurabh Dwivedi on Lallantop.