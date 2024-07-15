Untangling SC's Clarification on Muslim Women and Maintenance Under General Law

Can Muslim women seek maintenance under the general law of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) when a special law on the subject of maintenance, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 (henceforth, referred to as the “1986 Act”), exists? The Supreme Court pronounced a judgment on the issue this week.

The judgment has been delivered by a two-judge bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih. Both judges have written their separate but concurring opinions and a brief joint conclusion. This is not the first time this issue has come before the Supreme Court, and this is also not the first time it has decided on it.

In the present case, the wife had initiated criminal proceedings against the husband by filing an FIR. The husband had proceeded for talaq against the wife and divorce had accordingly taken place. It was claimed that some lumpsum amount was sent by the husband as maintenance during the iddat period to the wife, which she had refused.