A Legal Conundrum: Can Daughters in a Muslim Family Receive Full Inheritance?

The relationship between law and society is intertwined. Laws are often the reflection of the society we inhabit. There exists a world where men are required to provide women with social protection, if not only financial. Let’s not act uncomfortable reading it. It is the very world you and I inhabit. Far from the academic debates of how a world should be, it is these social realities that most legal systems, particularly that of personal and indigenous, revolve around.

Even our post-modern legal systems imbibe the concepts of maintenance by male relatives. A man is legally obliged to financially provide for his wife even after divorce. In most cases, a father is legally obliged to provide for his daughters until they are married. It is the consequential responsibility of the biological and social privileges that men enjoy over women that are often reflected in these laws.

Drawing from the same social understanding, the Islamic tradition does not burden women (in general) with the financial responsibilities of running a household. This is to such an extent that if a wife earns more than her husband, even then the husband, Islamically, cannot seek a share in her earnings. It remains a wife’s prerogative to share the same or not. It is also a precondition of a Muslim marriage that a husband must provide a dower to his wife. A man, in essence, has been reminded of his societal privilege by being more responsible towards the women in his life.

Without attaching any financial obligations, women have been provided fixed shares in the Islamic law of inheritance. At some places, they have been treated as residuary sharers as well.