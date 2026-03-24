Mohammad Deepak Went to Court for Protection, He Left With a Warning

“BJP's riot-accused lawmaker Sangeet Som has been given special 'Z category' cover by the union home ministry, which says threats to his life justify top level security.” - NDTV

“Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been given Z-plus security cover during his 21-day release on furlough from a Haryana jail where he has been serving a sentence." - The Hindu

“How Can An Accused Seek Police Protection?: Uttarakhand High Court To 'Mohammad' Deepak” - LiveLaw

“The police told us to throw stones’: BBC meets Delhi residents who took part in communal violence. In new video evidence released by BBC, members of the Hindu mob have admitted to the Delhi Police helping them pick stones and throw them towards Muslims. “We did not have enough stones here, so the police brought some and told us to throw them,” Himanshu Rathor said in the video.” - Scroll

“Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants” - Business Standard