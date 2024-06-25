Whose Nalanda? In the End, It Will Only Serve the Elite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on 19 June. In his speech, PM Modi proclaimed, "The rebuilding of Nalanda marks the beginning of a golden era for India." His address focused prominently on words like development, renaissance, heritage, values, and a better future, evoking a sense of a golden age itself.

The inauguration of Nalanda was reminiscent of a grand gala event, capturing widespread attention and dominating the headlines. However, amidst the celebrations, crucial questions that hold immense significance for our “better future” are being brushed under the carpet.

Amidst the celebrations for an upcoming golden age, we must raise concerns about whose golden age this would represent. As DN Jha eloquently underscores in his book Ancient India, "For the upper classes, all periods in history are golden ages, but for the masses, none."