Middle East Balancers: Why Modi’s Visit to Jordan, Oman is Beyond Bilateralism

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, whose ruling family traces their lineage back to Islam's prophet Muhammad includes, at a conservative estimate, about half of its population consisting of Palestinian descent. At the same time, it is a moderate Muslim country, which recently banned the Muslim Brotherhood—viewed as a radical, violent and pernicious entity. These two factors have underpinned its foreign policy.

It became the second Arab country to normalise relations with Israel and has been playing a mediating role between Israel and the Palestinians for long. This helps Jordan exert a moderating influence in the Muslim world.

Further, the kingdom's geopolitical location makes it an important node in the ambitious India-Middle East Economic Corridor, as King Abdullah mentioned in his address to the India-Jordan Business Council during the Prime Minister’s visit. This is significant given that the Israel-Hamas war had put the topic on the back burner since 2023—the very year it was mooted.