AAP’s Alter-Ego in Mizoram? How ZPM’s Clinching Historic Victory Is Different

The IPS officer-turned-politician is all set to become the next Chief Minister of the Northeastern state of Mizoram as his party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), scripted history by breaking the tradition of power oscillating between the Mizo National Front and the Congress since the formation of the state in 1987. Out of the 40 assembly constituencies of the State Assembly, the ZPM has emerged victorious on 27 seats with a vote percentage of 37.86% – an increase of 15% votes.

On the other hand, the incumbent MNF-led CM Zoramthanga was reduced to 10, although it polled 35.10% votes – a decrease of 2.6%. The Congress performed disastrously as it was reduced to only one seat and the vote share was reduced to 20.82% – a fall of 9% votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to increase its seat tally to 2 and polled 5.06% but its vote share was reduced by 3%.

The ZPM gained a significant chunk of votes from the Congress, apart from gaining votes from the MNF and also from the BJP in some seats.