Menstrual Leave Isn’t a Privilege. It’s a Right India Has Ignored for 78 Years

Karnataka’s October 2025 cabinet decision of approving 12 days menstrual paid leave annually has been widely appreciated from all sectors of the society, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). The decision has enabled the female workforce employed in government or private IT companies, multinational corporations (MNCs), mines, all factories, garments and private industry, to avail one paid leave per month based on their menstrual need and cycle.

With this, Karnataka becomes the fourth state in the country to bring a policy on menstrual leave.

Bihar, a pioneering state in this regard, brought in place in 1992 two days paid leave for women employees working in the state government sector.

In 2023, the Kerala government brought a policy to grant menstrual and maternity leave to all the female students of all the universities under the higher education department. While 75 percent of attendance is mandatory for the students to sit for the examinations, post the policy introduction, the cut off is 73 percent for female students to accommodate for the menstrual leave.

In 2024, Odisha, passed a law granting one day paid leave to women employees in government as well private sector, however unlike Karnataka, the Odisha government termed this as the casual leave. Though not through state legislation, the High Court of Sikkim in 2024 granted for a two-three days menstrual leave per month policy. However, it is a subject to officer’s recommendation.