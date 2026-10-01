BJP's Meghalaya Expansion: What 8 UDP MLAs Switching Sides Means for 2028

That’s where lies the importance of these MLAs—and they were accepted by the saffron party's central leadership. The MLAs have already stated that they have joined the BJP after getting assurances from the central leadership regarding the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, easing of procedures related to coal mining, amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (MRSSA), and relocation of Dalit Sikhs from Them lew Mawlong before the 2028 state elections.

Now, it depends on how they communicate with their own voters to convince them to accept them as leaders of BJP and vote for them too.

Importantly, the UDP is also part of the same National People’s Party (NPP)-led Conrad Sangma government, where the BJP is also a constituent. The poaching of ally MLAs by the BJP is likely to ring alarm bells for the NPP. This development while increasing the saffron party’s leverage may also increase its friction with the NPP. Another interesting thing is that the NPP itself has been trying to penetrate in the Khasi hills, where currently VPP remains the clear dominant party. Now, along with these parties, the BJP has also entered the fray in the Khasi hills as a serious player.

While the saffron party faces the challenge of acceptability, this joining of eight UDP MLAs, nevertheless, provides an opportunity to the party to strengthen its organisation on the ground. Now that the party is a significant player in the Sangma cabinet, it has the opportunity to play a crucial role in the formulation of government policies while maintaining coordination with its senior ally NPP—and this will decide the party's prospects in the next elections.

(Sagarneel Sinha is a political commentator and tweets @SagarneelSinha. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)