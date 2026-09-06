Mayawati Fires Nephew Akash Anand Again Despite Dalit Bahujan Leadership Vacuum

Although he also criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the bulk of the speech was a frontal assault on the BJP which was repeatedly cheered by the sizeable crowd.

Sources close to the BSP indicated that Mayawati was upset that nephew and successor had departed so drastically from her own measured and tame speeches. She is also believed to have been influenced by her chief adviser, confidante and lawyer Satish Mishra, who is known to be close to the BJP, that it was unwise for such a senior party leader to upset the state administration at such a sensitive period before the elections. Significantly, Satish Mishra already hugely influential has become even more powerful in recent weeks after the recent expulsion of the other important BSP Brahmin leader Anant Kumar Mishra for anti-party activities.

Mayawati last month announced that the lawyer-turned-politician would be assigned more responsibilities in view of the coming elections and would be responsible for dealing with the Election Commission as well as his other responsibilities in managing legal and media matters.