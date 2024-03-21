Masterstroke or a Mistake? BJP's Sidelining of Pashupati Paras in Bihar

Akash Yadav, a prominent RLJP leader, has lambasted this betrayal, questioning Chirag's loyalty to the BJP while terming the move an "anti-Dalit approach." He highlighted Chirag's vocal criticism of key BJP policies like the Agnipath scheme, his criticism of the BJP on vacating his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's official bungalow, and the immense damage he inflicted on the NDA during his solo electoral adventure in 2020. Yadav even raised doubts over Chirag's perceived proximity to former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, asserting that any NDA ally could potentially swap loyalties to Lalu Prasad's camp if circumstances demanded.

However, at the crux of the BJP's decision lies its long-standing strategy of systematically belittling "big egos" in state politics and ruthlessly clipping the wings of allies who nurse ambitions beyond their established vote share and sphere of influence. As the undisputed largest party in Bihar, the BJP can no longer afford to play second fiddle, especially given the mercurial Nitish Kumar's history of ditching the NDA not once, but twice in the past decade alone. Under the leadership of Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP has left no stone unturned in aggressively expanding its footprint, engineering a steady stream of defections to its ranks.