The Outrage Over Mary Kom Says More About Us Than Her Marriage

A significant part of Kom’s vilification also hinges on the idea that since her husband, Karung Onkholer, is believed to have ‘given up’ traditional masculine roles for her success, his ‘sacrifice’ should eclipse all other considerations, rendering her permanently indebted to him.

According to the Indian internet, which is dominated by male users and masculine norms of credibility, grievance, and entitlement, Kom owes him lifelong loyalty and gratitude, since care work—long naturalised as women’s unpaid, unremarkable duty to be performed without recognition or reward—suddenly becomes an act of moral heroism when performed by a man. The implication, then, is that once a man has ‘supported’ a woman, she forfeits any right to leave him.

This, of course, resonates with the familiar incel refrain that no amount of male sacrifice can ever satisfy women since they will always choose themselves over men, and therefore, female autonomy is, by definition, anti-men. In this worldview, a woman’s success is tolerable only if it is accompanied by obedience.

Leaving, regardless of how justifiable the reason behind it may be, is the ultimate transgression, which also makes it amply clear that the public outrage isn’t nearly as much about whether Onkholer has been treated unfairly by his wife, but about Kom’s refusal to reward male martyrdom with lifelong endurance.