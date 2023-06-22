Markets May Look Promising but India Must Watch Out for Global Economic Shuffle

It is a time of celebration for fund managers and investors, as Indian bourses are at an all time high amidst an unexpected rally in global equities. Sensex at 63601 made a new high this morning while Nifty at 18885 is just a whisker away from its previous high of 18887 seen in November 2022.
What is heartening is the breadth of the rally; the Mid-caps and Small-cap indices are also at an all time high. Global liquidity, 'Make in India', and the consumption theme are at the heart of this investment frenzy. This is just the beginning if one takes a 5 to 10 year perspective as the next decade belongs to India.
The formalisation of the Indian economy including demonetisation, universal banking, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and digital initiatives, such as Aadhaar and broadband, telephony, and internet services – have expanded the equity participation from the domestic investors.
The start up culture and successful listings of the new generation businesses have also paved the way for entrepreneurial spirit. The growing corporate culture and the equity cult has fruitfully channelised the domestic savings into productive asset creation. Market capitalisation of equities at USD 3.4 trillion is fairly representing the USD 3.7 trillion Indian economy.
Indian Markets Fertile For Foreign Investments
Government initiatives over the last five years have laid a solid foundation for this takeoff.
Some of the key achievements of the Modi government include: successful banking Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), real estate resolution, Postal Life Insurance (PLI), a focus on infrastructure, 'Digital India', judicious fiscal management during the pandemic, an impetus to renewable energy, as well as tough political decisions on the management of energy costs. Post COVID 19, 'Make in India' took off in a big way with the global manufacturers shifting to India.
While the domestic investors in India had been dipping into equities all through the turbulent phase of a global selloff last year, it is the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) & Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) who are back with a vengeance after having pulled out more than Rs 2.78 lakh crores last year. The last three months have seen more than Rs 70000 crores of FPI investments pushing Mid-cap and Small-cap indices to all time highs. Domestic mutual funds are still sitting on more than Rs 80000 crores of cash owing to the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) culture.
FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), auto, banking, and financials have given spectacular returns in the last four months. More than the sectoral performance, the market breadth is reaffirming that the Indian account is already airborne.
The good part is that the valuation in Mid-caps and Small-caps are not yet overstretched. After consolidation over the last 18 months since the November 2021 highs, the Price earnings ratio looks more reasonable. Going ahead it is the Mid-caps and the Small-caps which could offer spectacular returns as they still remain under owned.
However the Frontline stocks look fairly priced at these levels. Nifty at 18800 levels is at its long term Price earnings average. India has always been a bit more expensive than some of the other emerging markets and now the reason is more clear, with a per capita income of $2200 & $7700 on the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) basis and a population of more than 1.40 billion, it offers tremendous value creation over the next 5 to 10 years.
Despite the income inequality and concentration of wealth, India is still a huge market, whether in terms of luxury goods, or the everyday FMCG & groceries.
Shorter Term Outlook
Amidst the growing concerns of a synchronised recession in the developed economies, India stands out as a formidable economy in the making. It has been growing at more than 7% for the last 2 years – making it one of the most top performing economies.
However, the question remains as to whether India will be an outlier and escape the pain of global economic turmoil – the answer is mixed.
In the shorter term, the ongoing global slowdown will cause the decline of the Indian economy as well. Rising interest rates and global demand compression are bound to have an adverse impact on the Indian economy. Any global capitulation can pull down the Indian equities – but such a correction will be a great buying opportunity ,as the economy looks more resilient than the other economies.
In a shorter term – say the next 6 to 12 months – the markets could be volatile, as the top three economies: the United States, European Union, and China, accounting for almost 65% of the global GDP, are facing serious monetary and economic challenges. To make matters worse, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, or 'BRICS' is emerging as a big challenge to the US and its allies – appearing to be an economic war so far.
The Present Global Rally
The Russia-Ukraine war has triggered currency wars and ‘deglobalisation’, which will have long term implications on global economic contraction. The global economy is heading for a long deflationary phase as the demand compression is gaining visibility in the declining commodity and crude prices.
The soft feelers since the last two years are likely to soon transcend into a high decibel crescendo. There is an expectation of a long turmoil in the global economy. The global investment community is highly divided in its outlook on equities.
The present global rally present a surprise, as financial markets are at an increasing divergence from the real economy. The latest rally seems to be a function of liquidity and the AI exuberance. The world created USD 7 trillion during COVID 19 and the liquidity froth will continue to keep the asset prices at divergence with the real economy. While the global equities are trending higher currently, the economic fundamentals will bring in a steep correction eventually.
Nasdaq has rallied smartly on the back of new exuberance on the future prospects of AI. It is the FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) stocks – along with NVIDIA and other few tech stocks which are pushing the index. 95% of the stocks are languishing!
AI is without a doubt the next big thing after the Industrial Revolution for human civilisation. However, in the shorter term, it may just be another valuation hype and bubble in the making.
DAX (German stock index) is at an all time high while Germany is officially in recession, along with New Zealand. Demand destruction is gathering pace now which is reflected in slipping crude and commodity prices in spite of Oil India Limited, or OIL cuts by Saudi and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
China’s Loss is India’s Gain
China looks to be heading for long term structural problems, which is unfortunate news for the rest of the world.
Having served as the factory of the world accounting for more than 30% of the global manufacturing, it is facing a flight of capital and shifting out of manufacturing facilities by the multinational corporations (MNCs), which has accelerated post-COVID. The banking and real estate disarray, along with the colossal debt of more than USD 23 trillion poses an insurmountable challenge.
The highly built up reopening of China has been a damp squib, which leave no question as to why the global commodity and crude prices are slipping on fears of a global demand compression. In the next two decades, the ageing and declining population would be the biggest negative factor shrinking the work force and overall economic activity. China's growth story may have seen its peak. There remains hope that it is not a repeat of what Japan went through in the last three decades.
(The author is Managing Partner at Alquimie Advisors. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
