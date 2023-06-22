Markets May Look Promising but India Must Watch Out for Global Economic Shuffle

FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), auto, banking, and financials have given spectacular returns in the last four months. More than the sectoral performance, the market breadth is reaffirming that the Indian account is already airborne.

The good part is that the valuation in Mid-caps and Small-caps are not yet overstretched. After consolidation over the last 18 months since the November 2021 highs, the Price earnings ratio looks more reasonable. Going ahead it is the Mid-caps and the Small-caps which could offer spectacular returns as they still remain under owned.

However the Frontline stocks look fairly priced at these levels. Nifty at 18800 levels is at its long term Price earnings average. India has always been a bit more expensive than some of the other emerging markets and now the reason is more clear, with a per capita income of $2200 & $7700 on the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) basis and a population of more than 1.40 billion, it offers tremendous value creation over the next 5 to 10 years.