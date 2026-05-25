Rubio’s Visit Showed How Far the India-US Relationship Has Slipped

There has been a defensive and performative element to the visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India. He landed in Kolkata on Saturday and visited the Missionaries of Charity facility founded by Mother Teresa. The visit was clearly an unusual gesture for an important diplomatic visit.

The defensive element was obvious in his remarks at the press conference following the talks with his Indian counterparts.

This is not surprising since there is a perception, backed by a lot of real evidence, that relations between the two alleged strategic partners have not been too good since the government he represents came to power in January 2025.