Inside India’s Prisons, Caste Still Decides Who Cleans Human Waste

Across India’s overcrowded prisons, where more than 5.7 lakh people are confined at an average occupancy rate of over 131 percent, a quiet but entrenched form of violence continues unchecked.

It is not the spectacle of riots or brutality, but the slow, routine violence of caste. It operates through everyday prison labour, through classifications embedded in jail manuals, and through language that continues to rank dignity and work according to inherited social status.

As the Supreme Court’s 2025 report Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion makes clear, nowhere is this structural injustice more visible than in the persistence of manual scavenging and caste-based labour allocation inside prisons.