Manoj Misra: A Tribute to the Yamuna Conservation Crusader

Yamuna will live, Manoj ji….

Manoj Misra, one of the Yamuna’s most dedicated sons, passed away on Sunday, 4 June, and has left behind a unique riverine conservation legacy without an heir apparent.

His untimely departure has left a void in the Yamuna conservation movement, a crusade that he led through a landmark initiative called the ‘Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan'. His extraordinary fight and unwavering conviction for the revival of this holy river left an indelible mark on the world of conservation. Misra was the true epitome of the stand-alone spirit.

Despite representing the government and serving in the Indian Forest Services for over 20 years, Misra would often clash with government agencies solely for the interest of the environment, and out of concern for the Yamuna river. He never shied away from voicing his opinion for matters close to his heart.