Manohar Joshi: The 'Friendly’ Maharashtra Sevak Who Had It His Way

The journey of Manohar Joshi as a boy from a village in the Raigad district of Konkan was a long and arduous one. The story of Joshi was much different from many in the Shiv Sena or contemporary politicians.

Born in a poor family in Raigarh district, he survived on madukari, food given as alms to those who had undergone the thread ceremony.He served food in inns, worked as a peon in Mumbai, then became a clerk in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his days of struggle. But that did not affect his education in Mumbai. He completed higher education and took to entrepreneurship immediately.

He was introduced to Bal Thackeray at a meeting in Pune by Thackeray's younger brother Srikant sometime after the formation of the Shiv Sena. And soon Manohar Joshi became a part of his inner circle.

His graph of growth in the party was phenomenal. He got elected to the BMC, became Mayor, and was elected to the Maharashtra legislative council, and then Assembly. He became the Leader of the Opposition and in 1995 became the CM. He was elected to the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha, became Union minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, and later the Lok Sabha Speaker.