'Democracy at Gunpoint': Activist Binlakshmi Nepram on the Violence in Manipur

In the state of Manipur, more than 60 people have died in ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

The trigger for the current wave of violence that started in Churachandpur district, is the Meitei demand for ST status, which the Kukis, Nagas, and other tribes oppose.

Binalakshmi Nepram, a prominent women-led disarmament and gender rights activist from Manipur, speaks to The Quint about the ongoing violence.

She talks about Manipur's democracy, which she argues is a democracy at gunpoint, along with weapons' supply, and the role of women in peace talks.