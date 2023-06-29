Maharashtra: With BJP on the Prowl, Ajit Pawar’s Challenge Deepens Crisis in NCP

The politics of the premier state itself has been undergoing an uneasy transition since the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government a year back following the split within the then CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Much water has gone through Krishna-Godavari since then but things have not stabilised.

A political commentator put it aptly: "If the 18th-century statesman of the Maratha Empire, Nana Phadnavis, was called the ‘Maratha Machiavelli’ by European visitors to the Peshwa court, that moniker today would undoubtedly belong to Sharad Pawar."

Now that ‘Machiavelli’ has confronted a problem on the home front and that too of his own making, how he will resolve the issue will bring back peace and normalcy in his party? Those who like to call themselves the ‘Chanakya’ of the ruling party at the Centre are unrelenting in their game. The threat is real. Time is of the essence.

(Sunil Gatade is a former Associate Editor of the Press Trust of India. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)