Maharashtra: Bakri Eid Disruptions Show It Was Never About the Goats—or the Cows

For days before Eid-ul-Adha, social media profiles of Hindutva outfits in and around Mumbai were buzzing. The festival was an opportunity, and they weren’t going to let it pass.

Reel after reel showed foot-soldiers dishing out threats to Muslims, conducting ‘raids’, searching vehicles in the dead of the night—all in a bid, they said, to ensure that Muslims do not slaughter cows.

There is little evidence to show that Muslims in Maharashtra had been sacrificing cows during Eid. Yet, the vigilantes continued to insist that they wouldn’t let cows be sacrificed. Even the Maharashtra government chimed in. Apropos of nothing, it issued a resolution insisting that anyone found to be repeatedly guilty of transporting cattle without the requisite paperwork, would be treated akin to an organised crime syndicate under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

It was an escalation that didn’t fit in.

But what happened days later made it clear: it was never about the cows.