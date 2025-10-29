‘Trojan Horse’ to Truce: Inside Kerala Left's Feud Over the PM SHRI Deal

"We were kept in the dark. What kind of government is this?"

These were the two sharp accusations levelled by Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam in response to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme—a move that has now bound Kerala to the central government’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Just weeks ago, leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)—including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan—were adamantly refusing to sign the PM SHRI scheme. They publicly denounced it as a 'Trojan horse' for the NEP, accusing it of harbouring a fascist agenda to inject Hindutva ideology into school curricula. Standing firm with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Kerala had largely resisted, with only a few hundred of the scheme’s targeted 14,500 schools nationwide executing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Yet, Viswam revealed to the media, the CPM leadership kept its coalition partners—and the public—entirely in the dark. In a stunning reversal, it quietly changed course and signed the MoU without consultation, exposing a breach of trust at the heart of the LDF.