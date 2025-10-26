Why Kerala’s Decision to Join PM-SHRI Is Pragmatic, Not Political

Kerala’s decision to sign the PM-SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) Memorandum of Understanding has set off a predictable storm. Critics claim the Kerala government has bent to Centre’s pressure, while others call it a departure from Kerala’s tradition of educational autonomy.

But this decision isn’t about surrender or submission. It is about how a state can navigate the tight corners of India’s federal structure and still defend its values.

Kerala’s politics often swings between two extremes: total resistance or total acceptance. Either reject a central scheme to defend autonomy or accept it completely to access funds. But real governance lies in between.

Refusing PM-SHRI would have meant saying no to much-needed resources for government schools. Blindly accepting it would have risked diluting Kerala’s secular and inclusive education model. By signing the MoU, the state opted to secure access to central funds while retaining the ability to guide how the scheme is implemented within its schools.