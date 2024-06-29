Ahoy, Captain! India’s Last Communist Boat is Sinking

In August 2020, Veena George, the current Kerala Health Minister, delivered a speech in the Assembly, praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Amid the global pandemic, she expressed confidence that Kerala would weather the storm under Pinarayi’s leadership, comparing him to a captain guiding the state to a new shore where the poor and downtrodden would find shelter, and democracy and secularism would thrive.

Her depiction of Pinarayi as a captain went viral. A month before the polls, when asked by the media if he was aware of being called "Captain," Pinarayi responded that if people wanted to call him that, there was nothing he could do about it and no need to create confusion over it.