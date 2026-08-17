The Kanwar Yatra: When Religious Freedom Becomes a License for Violence

The constitutional framework of India establishes a secular democracy where the freedom of religion is guaranteed as a fundamental right, but this freedom is not absolute. Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.

However, this freedom is explicitly made "subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part." This constitutional limitation is not merely ornamental, it is a foundational principle that establishes the boundaries within which religious practice must operate in a pluralistic society.

The concept of "secularism" was added to the Preamble in 1976 to make explicit the constitutional vision of a state that is equidistant from all religions. The Supreme Court has consistently held that religion, as understood in the Indian Constitution, is a relation between an individual and God, and what is essential to retaining this relation should be allowed. This has led to the development of the "Essentiality Test" by the Indian judiciary to determine what is permitted under Article 25.

The Court has observed that communal harmony should not be made to suffer and be made dependent upon the will of an individual or a group of individuals, whatever be their religion. Persons belonging to different religions must feel assured that they can live in peace with persons belonging to other religions.