What’s in a Name? An Identity Criterion or a Means to Discriminatory Politics?

But politics aside, there is an interesting aspect to this move that can be culled from what the discipline of the Philosophy of Language teaches us about the exercise of ‘naming’ and whether names tell us anything about the ‘essential core identity’ of an individual who is given that name. There is a long-standing debate about the significance of names given to things, including individuals, and what these names tell us about the named entity.

One view is that a name is merely a ‘meaningless’ symbol given to an entity after a ‘naming’ ceremony for the purpose of identifying and re-identifying the entity when it is not present. A name is merely a means of referring to an individual and does not necessarily tell us any essential quality (what kind of being it is, human or animal) or non-essential quality (his/her caste, class, gender, religion, etc) of that individual.

Names to be given to entities are mostly chosen arbitrarily depending on the personal choice of the name giver. And, even if they are not arbitrarily chosen, ie, if there happens to be a reason why that particular name is chosen, the important point is that there is no necessary connection between what the name happens to signify and the individual named to the extent that a changed situation would necessitate a name change.