Justice Yashwant Varma’s Exit and a System Under Strain

He could have fallen on his sword and spared the system embarrassment. But the fact that he chose to fight, and having done so found no avenue toward vindication, reveals fractures in the very mechanisms through which the Indian judiciary seeks to hold itself accountable.

Varma was, by all available evidence, an accomplished judge. Thirteen years on the bench without a whisper of corruption or impropriety. No allegations of judicial bias. His departure is a genuine loss to the institution. Yet his achievements proved insufficient when measured against a fire, burnt currency, and video footage of an incident he did not witness and could not control.

A judge facing an inquiry that could strip him of constitutional office is not entitled to mere stout denial. He cannot rely solely on implausibility or absence of motive. These matter profoundly but do not constitute exoneration in a proceeding of this magnitude.