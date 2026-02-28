Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s Story Shows the Everyday Reality of Rental Discrimination

While speaking at a seminar on “Constitutional Morality and Role of District Judiciary” earlier this month, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan recounted a personal anecdote—later reported by LiveLaw—that landed precisely because it did not sound unusual.

A young woman pursuing her PhD in a private university in Noida was looking for accommodation. She approached a landlady running a working women’s hostel in her building in South Delhi. The landlady asked her name. Justice Bhuyan said the name sounded “ambivalent”, and the landlady then asked for her surname. When the surname revealed her Muslim identity, the landlady told her—“quite bluntly”, in his words—that accommodation was not available and she should search elsewhere.

No abuse. No threat. No written denial. Just refusal—delivered in a way that leaves almost nothing behind.

The question that follows is not rhetorical. It is practical: what happens to equality when discrimination becomes deniable?

Because this is not just one story. It has been measured.