'Pre-Approval' for Judicial Appointments? What Justice Kaul's Memoir Reveals

Near the end of the first Harry Potter book, the house cup hangs in the balance. The headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, rises and awards the final 10 points to Neville Longbottom. Neville is the clumsy boy who tried to stop his own friends from breaking the rules. The headmaster explains to the students in the hall, “There are all kinds of courage. It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends."

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has now earned those 10 points. He earned them late, after he left the bench. But he earned them all the same. His memoir is called Without Fear or Favour. Its target is not strangers from without. It tells stories about friends, compatriots, and acquaintances at the bar.

At retiring, Justice Kaul was the seniormost puisne judge under Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. He had known him for four decades and calls him "Dhan" throughout the book.