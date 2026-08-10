From Umar Khalid Book Row to RSS Events, JNU’s Autonomy is Increasingly at Risk

Legal experts have previously pointed out that the ‘process has become the punishment’ for Umar and others incarcerated by the State, and their Muslim identity has a huge role to play in this.

Umar’s PhD thesis traces 200 years of changing relationships between various forms of administration and natural resources in Singhbhum, Jharkhand. His work resists oversimplification of history, dismantling clear binaries of 'egalitarian Adivasis’ with land and forests and an aggressive state intent to capture these resources.

Umar shows that reality is often more complicated and nuanced than this simplistic reduction. It is no surprise that Ramachandra Guha called his doctoral dissertation "one of the most accomplished doctoral dissertations by an Indian" he had read.