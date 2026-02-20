Ranji Trophy Final Beckons: Jammu & Kashmir Rewrite Their Cricketing Story

On 18 February 2026, Indian domestic cricket witnessed a moment not many would have dared to imagine a few years ago. Jammu & Kashmir qualified for the final of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First-Class tournament, for the first time in history — 67 years after their maiden season in 1959-60.

This isn't just a win — it is a seismic shift in sporting culture for a region long written off as perennial underdogs.

For decades, the J&K team existed on the margins, stitched together with raw talent but starved of infrastructure, opportunity, and continuity. That context makes this achievement all the more extraordinary.