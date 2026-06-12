Growing Up Muslim in India's Classrooms

The seven-year-old who asked whether his house would burn is older now. He may have stopped asking such questions aloud. But the question itself—about safety, about trust, about whether the world holds a place for him—does not simply disappear. It becomes part of the emotional architecture of his growing years. What India does with that question, in its classrooms, its neighbourhoods and its policies, will shape not only his future but the country's own.

(Sheikh Ayesha Islam is an alumna of the Department of Educational Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia. She is a social work and early childhood development professional. Istikhar Ali is a DAAD fellow at Universität Göttingen and a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)