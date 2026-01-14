Iran’s Streets Aren’t Demanding Change. They’re Demanding Normalcy

In Persian culture, the Bazaar is different from the logic of the free market. It is a vibrant place of life, for cultural gathering and intellectual exchange, not limited to the boundaries of moneyed transactions. Its heritage as the unique centrepiece of the Islamic city has meant that it is ordinarily a conservative and religiously orthodox institution, regardless of governmental imperatives.

“Bazaaris are known to be a tightly knit community, which is one of the main reasons for their power”, writes the scholar and entrepreneur Soheil Torkan, “And during Iran’s history this integration has acted in support of many social movements. Groups in the Bazaar have played a significant role in social movements and recently have even engaged in protests and strikes.”

Torkan goes on to describe the economic conservatism of the Bazaar community, which resists outside intervention in their spaces. This prudential use of their power means that their support for a movement often turns out to be decisive.

The overwhelming nature of the protests has resulted in two cities being “captured” in Kurdish-majority parts of western Iran, and the regime is reported to have invited in allied militia from Iraq to help quell the uprising. Previous protests of similar stature were quelled by the use of brute force, but this time it may well be beyond control.

At the very minimum, the abnormal repression of the morality police is bound to end. Mansuri is more optimistic and said in a speech that “the government in this situation is no longer sustainable."