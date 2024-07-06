Interview | SP's RK Chaudhary on BSP, Kanshiram, and the Bahujan Voter

You have demanded that the Sengol in Parliament be replaced with the Constitution, describing the former as a symbol of monarchy. How big an issue was the Constitution in the 2024 election?

This is the country where till 20 years back, Kanshiram ji used to talk about the Constitution, reservations and democracy but the society was not prepared for it. Today, in every by-lane you can observe that a worker of every party, big or small, talks about the Constitution and reservations. No neta (leader) talks about it though. Back in the past, the leader used to do it but the people didn't. Now, people are doing it but their leaders are not. It is a matter of joy that Akhilesh Yadav ji is talking about the Constitution, reservations and democracy at a big level, even if it has come late.

And the most important thing is, he says, ‘Jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari’ (Representation as per population). This is not the same country where people would not speak. The country has changed. Through the constitution, the people of the upper divisions of society have made a lot of progress and moved ahead in life. The depressed and backward communities, those who are weak and helpless, should also get the facilities to move ahead and get an opportunity to live a life of equality and humanity. That’s democracy.

What's the reason for this change among people?

There is growing consciousness among the people towards the Constitution, democracy and the laws of the land. Therefore, they are alert.

But on the other hand, we find that the movement that Kanshiram started has become weak.

The movement never becomes weak. At the end of the day, these issues that are floating today, such as, 'What does the constitution say', 'Save the constitution', and 'Save democracy', why are they floating? These are the earnings of that era (Kanshiram). I say that now there is no neta (leader) to take this forward or to spread it. The Bahujan Samaj Party has become weak. But this movement is spreading...on its own.

In this election, the BJP tried to communalize reservations by pitting OBCs and Dalits against Muslims and saying that their reservations would be snatched and given to the minority community.

The BJP only misleads people. Let there be no ambiguity about this, reservations belong to both the Dalits and backward castes. In UP alone, several Muslim communities are in the OBC category. So, the 52% bracket of OBCs comprises both Hindus and Muslims. They are availing reservations. And they are getting it in the name of OBC, not Hindu or Muslim.

All the BJP wants to do is Hindu-Muslim, while what we believe is that those who are suffering or have suffered in the past, should get the facilities so that in times to come they rise to become equals of the upper divisions of the society. Not forward (caste) or backward (caste), every individual in this country and people of every caste and religion, should get an opportunity to move ahead and live a life of equality and humanity. This is what the Constitution prescribes.

Do you feel that the BJP used the OBC, Dalits versus Muslims narrative because it sensed beforehand that the votes of these marginalised Hindu communities were slipping from its grip?

They did not sense it. These were its mischievous acts. They know nothing else but Hindu-Muslim.