Within Indian Law, the Price of Love is High for Inter-faith and Live-in Couples

But that somehow was not enough for the court, which said:

“As mentioned above, it is more of infatuation against opposite sex without any sincerity. The life is not a bed of roses. It examines every couple on the ground of hard and rough realities. Our experience shows, that such type of relationship often result into timepass, temporary and fragile and as such, we are avoiding to give any protection to the petitioner during the stage of investigation.”

The court also noted that it is aware of the Supreme Court’s validation of live-in relationships, “but in the span of two months in a tender age of 20-22 years, we cannot expect that the couple would be able to give a serious thought over their such type of temporary relationship.”

How the court arrived at conclusions about the nature of the relationship remains unclear. However, when a constitutional court passes an order, it automatically metamorphoses into a legal precedent — unless explicitly stated otherwise.