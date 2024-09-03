INS Arighat and Implications for India’s Sea-based Nuclear Deterrence

On 29 August, the Indian Navy commissioned into service the 6,000-tonne INS Arighat, the second Arihant-class SSBN (Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear, ie, a nuclear-powered, ballistic missile carrying submarine).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the Ship Building Centre, Visakhapatnam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that ‘Arighat’ would further strengthen India's three-tier retaliatory nuclear deterrent capability. As per the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the “technological advancements undertaken indigenously on Arighat make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant.”

Earlier, on 5 November 2018, while announcing the successful completion of the first deterrence patrol by INS Arihant (India’s first SSBN), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “… a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.” A press release from the PMO further stated that the deployment of the INS Arihant completed “the country’s survivable nuclear triad”.