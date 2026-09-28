India’s ‘Synthetic Garden’: When Electoral Systems Begin to Decide Who Belongs

Recent reporting on India’s ruptured electoral balance shows that one verdict casts a shadow. The fifteenth-century poet Kabir gives that doubt an image:

Aap hi dandi, aap tarāzū, aap hi baiṭhā toltā.

You are the fulcrum-arm, the scale and the one who weighs.

So the living soil stirs, cracks appear in the synthetic garden above. After all, citizens place their votes on the democratic scale, and the Election Commission must ensure they are weighed fairly. That is the covenant. Rulers may seek a mandate, but they cannot certify their own legitimacy. Trust requires an independent Commission, accessible procedures and the freedom to question without being called an enemy of the nation.

The danger has a colonial echo in the writing of Martinican thinker Frantz Fanon in his work The Wretched of the Earth, which argues that national independence need not end colonial habits of rule. Leaders from among the formerly colonised may adopt the old ruler’s distance from the people, classifying them from above and treating their participation as something to manage. The garden may fly its own flag while its citizens are still treated as subjects.

Machines can assist an election, but they cannot confer consent. The scale belongs to the living citizen, not to the system that stores her data.

The scale then decides who governs; the garden shows whom that authority must serve. Kabir’s verse moves naturally from the act of weighing to the work of cultivation:

Aap hi mālī, aap hi bagīchā, aap hi kaliyan toṛtā.

You are the gardener, you are the garden, you are the one who plucks the buds.

“We, the people of India” must now weigh those who have laid a synthetic garden over the country’s living soil. A mandate gives rulers temporary authority to tend what citizens have made, not a land deed in perpetuity.

When rulers mistake stewardship for ownership, citizens become features in a landscape managed by data: some displayed, others fenced out, young voices cut back before they can grow. But those who cultivate the country have a claim to its harvest, and the right to replace gardeners who deny them a share.